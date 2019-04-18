JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gammon India appoints director

Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves change in company name
Business Standard

Technofab Engineering gets downgrade in ratings for bank facilities

Capital Market 

From CRISIL

Technofab Engineering announced that CRISIL has downgraded the ratings for bank loan facilities (Rs 1075 crore) of the company as under -

Long term rating - CRISIL D (downgraded from CRISIL BB/ Negative)
Short term rating - CRISIL D (downgraded from CRISIL A4+)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU