Technofab Engineering gets downgrade in ratings for bank facilities

From CRISILTechnofab Engineering announced that CRISIL has downgraded the ratings for bank loan facilities (Rs 1075 crore) of the company as under -
Long term rating - CRISIL D (downgraded from CRISIL BB/ Negative)
Short term rating - CRISIL D (downgraded from CRISIL A4+)
