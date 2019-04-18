JUST IN
Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves change in company name
Business Standard

Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves shifting of registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 April2 019

The Board of Tata Sponge Iron approved the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from the State of Odisha to the State of West Bengal, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable and consequent amendment in the Registered Office clause of the Memorandum of Association.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 16:24 IST

