Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves change in company name

At meeting held on 18 April 2019The Board of Tata Sponge Iron at its meeting held on 18 April 2019 has approved the change in company name from Tata Sponge Iron to Tata Steel Long Products such other name, as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable and consequent amendment in name clause of Memorandum of Association.
