JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Technofab Engineering gets downgrade in ratings for bank facilities

Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves shifting of registered office
Business Standard

Board of Tata Sponge Iron approves change in company name

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 April 2019

The Board of Tata Sponge Iron at its meeting held on 18 April 2019 has approved the change in company name from Tata Sponge Iron to Tata Steel Long Products such other name, as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable and consequent amendment in name clause of Memorandum of Association.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU