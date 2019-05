ESAB India Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30

W.e.f. 09 May 2019

In pursuance of Regulation 30 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ESAB announced vide its letter dated 08 May 2019 that the company has withdrawn its Nomination of as on the Board of ESAB and has nominated Scott Allen Grisham, with effect from 09 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)