ESAB India Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30

W.e.f. 09 May 2019In pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ESAB India announced vide its letter dated 08 May 2019 that the company has withdrawn its Nomination of Daniel Alexis Pryor as Nominee Director on the Board of ESAB India and has nominated Scott Allen Grisham, with effect from 09 May 2019.
