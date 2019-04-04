Reliance Industries enters into strategic transaction with Haptik

Industries announced that its subsidiary Digital Services has entered into a definitive business transfer agreement with The transaction size, including investment for growth and expansion, is estimated at about Rs 700 crore, with Rs 230 crore as the consideration for the initial business transfer.

The Haptik team will continue to drive growth of the business, including the enterprise platform as well as digital consumer assistants.

On a fully diluted basis will hold about ~87% of the business with the rest being held by Haptik founders and employees through stock option grants.

This transaction enables Reliance to leverage Haptik' s capabilities across various devices and touch points in the consumer's journey. The investment focus is on enhancement and expansion of the platform, with an addressable market opportunity of over 1 billion users in This partnership will also give a boost to Haptik' s existing enterprise grade business, with the company continuing to build innovative AI solutions for corporates globally.

