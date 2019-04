GMR Hyderabad International to raise USD 300 mn in international bond market

Offers USD 300 mn 5.375% Senior Secured Notes of 5 year tenure

International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of and a step down subsidiary of (GMR Group) announced that it had on April 03, 2019 successfully priced an offering of US$ 300 Mn bond in the international bond market. GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot US$ 300 Mn 5.375% senior secured notes of 5 year tenure (the Notes). The proceeds from the Notes will be used towards the capital expenditure with respect to the master plan (expansion) of the at Hyderabad, increasing the capacity of the Airport to 34 Mn Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

