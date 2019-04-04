JUST IN
GMR Hyderabad International to raise USD 300 mn in international bond market

Offers USD 300 mn 5.375% Senior Secured Notes of 5 year tenure

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GMR Group) announced that it had on April 03, 2019 successfully priced an offering of US$ 300 Mn bond in the international bond market. GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot US$ 300 Mn 5.375% senior secured notes of 5 year tenure (the Notes). The proceeds from the Notes will be used towards the capital expenditure with respect to the master plan (expansion) of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, increasing the capacity of the Airport to 34 Mn Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 09:22 IST

