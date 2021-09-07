Reliance Industries Ltd gains around 1%

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2451.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.34% in last one year as compared to a 54.05% gain in NIFTY and a 36.9% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2451.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17434.1. The Sensex is at 58534.91, up 0.41%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 18.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21008.55, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2455.55, up 1.12% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 16.34% in last one year as compared to a 54.05% gain in NIFTY and a 36.9% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 48.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

