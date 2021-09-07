Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zen Technologies Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, McDowell Holdings Ltd and Bharat Gears Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2021.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 14.67% to Rs 240 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45798 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 186. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 83.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22583 shares in the past one month.

McDowell Holdings Ltd spurt 9.93% to Rs 45.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20724 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd gained 9.79% to Rs 149.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10174 shares in the past one month.

