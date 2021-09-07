Arman Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2021.

Arman Financial Services Ltd surged 18.62% to Rs 886.35 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2214 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spiked 11.08% to Rs 8.02. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1086.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1017.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 10.67% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd rose 8.57% to Rs 1055.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7696 shares in the past one month.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd advanced 8.57% to Rs 2870.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9484 shares in the past one month.

