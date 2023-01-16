Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2451.35, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.1% slide in NIFTY and a 2.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2451.35, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 17923.4. The Sensex is at 60235.33, down 0.04%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 5.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25862.55, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

