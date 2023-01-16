ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 0.2% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 17892.75. The Sensex is at 60105.38, down 0.26%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18646.2, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 475.8, up 0.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 79.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

