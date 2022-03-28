Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 0.7%, up for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2613.95, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 15.61% jump in NIFTY and a 40.69% jump in the Nifty Energy.

The stock is quoting at Rs 2613.95, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17162.45. The Sensex is at 57369.57, up 0.01%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 8.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25833.55, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2597.8, down 0.04% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 15.61% jump in NIFTY and a 40.69% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 49.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

