Inox Leisure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2022.

Inox Leisure Ltd spiked 13.02% to Rs 530.85 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74975 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd soared 11.40% to Rs 901.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44289 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd surged 11.32% to Rs 66.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd rose 8.77% to Rs 121.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd spurt 7.95% to Rs 78.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47541 shares in the past one month.

