Volumes jump at Brightcom Group Ltd counter

Brightcom Group Ltd saw volume of 10.99 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90208 shares
Inox Leisure Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, PVR Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 March 2022.
Brightcom Group Ltd saw volume of 10.99 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90208 shares. The stock dropped 4.97% to Rs.85.05. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Leisure Ltd witnessed volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.63% to Rs.529.00. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 97207 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23003 shares. The stock increased 5.89% to Rs.8,937.60. Volumes stood at 72510 shares in the last session.
PVR Ltd registered volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67234 shares. The stock rose 4.21% to Rs.1,904.50. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25698 shares. The stock dropped 3.74% to Rs.366.50. Volumes stood at 42324 shares in the last session.
