Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.31%, up for five straight sessions

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2077.5, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% gain in NIFTY and a 1.52% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2077.5, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12594.55. The Sensex is at 43173.63, up 1.35%. Reliance Industries Ltd has dropped around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15491.5, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2080.7, up 1.39% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 46.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% gain in NIFTY and a 1.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 49 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

