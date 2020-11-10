Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Prabhat Dairy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2020.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 56.15 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 452 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd surged 19.85% to Rs 6.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5587 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd soared 14.68% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18120 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd added 14.48% to Rs 18.89. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1098 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Dairy Ltd rose 13.59% to Rs 65.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11979 shares in the past one month.

