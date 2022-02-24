Reliance Industries Ltd stays slippery

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2297, down 3.25% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.12% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.39% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2297, down 3.25% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.5% on the day, quoting at 16466.45. The Sensex is at 55244.61, down 3.47%.Reliance Industries Ltd has lost around 3.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24164.75, down 3.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

