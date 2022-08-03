Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2591, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.18% jump in NIFTY and a 38.49% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2591, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17263.85. The Sensex is at 57996.81, down 0.24%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 7.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27038.5, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2591.5, up 0.34% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 23.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.18% jump in NIFTY and a 38.49% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

