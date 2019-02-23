Board of Adani Power approves acquisition of three power generation entities of AEL

-
At meeting held on 23 February 2019The Board of Adani Power at its meeting held on 23 February 2019 has approved the proposal for acquisition of entire stake of Adani Power Dahej (APDL); Adani Pench Power (APPL); and Kutchh Power Generation (KPGL) [Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises (AEL)] from AEL. The transaction is expected to close by 31 March 2019.
