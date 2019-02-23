JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL

GVK Group to increase its stake in Mumbai International Airport to 64%
Business Standard

Board of Adani Power approves acquisition of three power generation entities of AEL

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 February 2019

The Board of Adani Power at its meeting held on 23 February 2019 has approved the proposal for acquisition of entire stake of Adani Power Dahej (APDL); Adani Pench Power (APPL); and Kutchh Power Generation (KPGL) [Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises (AEL)] from AEL. The transaction is expected to close by 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements