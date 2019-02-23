GVK Group to increase its stake in Mumbai International Airport to 64%

Power & Infrastructure announced that Airport Holdings, a step down subsidiary of the company, has exercised its right, under Right of First Refusal in terms of the Shareholders Agreement dated 4th April, 2006, subject to certain terms and conditions, as may be mutually agreed, regulatory and other approvals and also in accordance with the various contractual agreements between and (Mauritius) (Bidvest), to acquire 16,20,00,000 shares of (MIAL) MIAL), constituting 13.5% of the total paid-up of MIAL, from Bidvest at the rate of Rs.77 per share.

Upon completion of this acquisition, shareholding of the Group will increase to 64% from the existing 50.5% of the total paid-up of

