Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone , announced its intent to acquire Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) from Adani Enterprises. The acquisition will be an all cash deal and is expected to be completed by March, 2019.
The transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore. The acquisition will add 28 locations and 7 trains to Adani Logistics network.
