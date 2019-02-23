Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL

Logistics, a subsidiary of Ports & Special Economic Zone , announced its intent to acquire Agri Logistics (AALL) from The acquisition will be an all cash deal and is expected to be completed by March, 2019.

The transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore. The acquisition will add 28 locations and 7 trains to network.

