JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Manappuram Finance approves additional investment of Rs 120cr in subsidiary Asirvad

Board of Adani Power approves acquisition of three power generation entities of AEL
Business Standard

Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL

Capital Market 

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone , announced its intent to acquire Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) from Adani Enterprises. The acquisition will be an all cash deal and is expected to be completed by March, 2019.

The transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore. The acquisition will add 28 locations and 7 trains to Adani Logistics network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements