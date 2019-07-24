Celebrity Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd and N R Agarwal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2019.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 7.38 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6950 shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2630 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 8.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2947 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd gained 14.76% to Rs 24.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5630 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd advanced 14.44% to Rs 216.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month.

