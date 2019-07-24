KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2019.

KRBL Ltd soared 11.16% to Rs 239.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 48674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43256 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 5.01% to Rs 1542.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31966 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surged 3.38% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spurt 3.29% to Rs 279.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose 2.45% to Rs 795.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

