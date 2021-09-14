Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Spurts 4.95%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.1%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has added 17.3% over last one month compared to 11.41% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 5.33% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.95% today to trade at Rs 81.7. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.1% to quote at 2781.28. The index is up 11.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 3.31% and JSW Energy Ltd added 2.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 79.53 % over last one year compared to the 50.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has added 17.3% over last one month compared to 11.41% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 5.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1739 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109 on 21 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.2 on 12 Nov 2020.

