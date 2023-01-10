Reliance Jio further expands its True 5G services

Starting 10 January 2023, Jio users in Guwahati and 7 additional cities across 4 states of Karnataka (Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum), Kerala (Chertala), Telangana (Warangal, Karimnagar) and Maharashtra (Solapur) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
