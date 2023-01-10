Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablets

JUST IN
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Febuxostat Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg (USRLD: Uloric Tablets).

Febuxostat tablets are indicated to lower hyperuricemia (high uric acid in the blood) in patients with gout who have been treated with allopurinol that did not work well or cannot be treated with allopurinol.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India.

Febuxostat tablets had annual sales of USD 32 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sept. 2022).

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:05 IST

