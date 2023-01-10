PSP Projects wins order worth Rs 1344.01 cr

For construction of office building for Surat Municipal Corporation

PSP Projects has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a Government Project worth Rs 1,344.01 crore (excluding GST) for Construction of State of the art High Rise Office Building at Surat, Gujarat for Surat Municipal Corporation.

With receipt of above, the total Order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 3,292.59 crore.

