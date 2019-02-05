Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech standalone net profit rises 41.01% in the September 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.63% in the September 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech acquires Ruletronics for $7.48 mn
L&T Finance Q3 profit surges 81 pc to Rs 581 cr
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, GRUH Finance Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2019.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, GRUH Finance Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2019.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd surged 10.43% to Rs 145 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10399 shares in the past one month.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 1851.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10784 shares in the past one month.
Petronet LNG Ltd spiked 4.57% to Rs 219.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
GRUH Finance Ltd exploded 4.13% to Rs 216.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd jumped 3.89% to Rs 1064.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77804 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU