Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 2472.90 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 32.83% to Rs 375.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 282.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 2472.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1883.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2472.901883.80 31 OPM %20.5817.07 -PBDT537.80409.80 31 PBT502.30369.50 36 NP375.50282.70 33
