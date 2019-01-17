Larsen & Toubro Infotech acquires Ruletronics for $7.48 mn

Infotech (LTI) Thursday said it has acquired for an enterprise value of USD 7.48 million (about Rs 53 crore).

enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative and leveraging 'Pega' Platform.

The enterprise value payable for the acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of is USD 7.48 million, including up-front consideration and earn-outs, said in a BSE filing.

"The acquisition will strengthen the company's rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in implementation in establishing BPM roadmap and strategy, customer services, RPA and decisioning," it added.

Ruletronics, whose current industry strength lies across insurance, banking, health care and retail segments, had reported revenue of USD 3.35 million in FY18.

The closing of the transaction - paid in cash - is expected to get completed within eight weeks.

The company offers product-based offerings for disability claims management, bulk remediation, and and service applications, said.

This is LTI's third acquisition since the company went public in 2016. It had earlier acquired Pune-based AugmentIQ, an and Luxembourg-based Syncordis Consulting, a leading implementation of Temenos, in

