Larsen & Toubro to collaborate with Norway-based H2Carrier

Capital Market 

For developing floating green ammonia projects

Larsen & Toubro announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to co-operate towards developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications with an aim to decarbonise the global economy. H2C has proven expertise in developing and integrating Power-to-X (PtX) projects based on affordable, often stranded, non-commercial renewable power. Under the terms of the MoU, L&T will become a partner for EPCIC of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

H2C plans to build the P2XFloater hull at yards in Asia and L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules to produce Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, including Electrolysers, Nitrogen Generation plant, and Ammonia Synthesis unit. Installation of the topsides modules on the hull and its integration can be customised as per location preferences, i.e., can be carried out in India or in other geographies.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 14:12 IST

