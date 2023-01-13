Larsen & Toubro to collaborate with Norway-based H2Carrier

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT
Larsen & Toubro arm bags 'significant' orders in Q2 FY23
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd down for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spurts 2.16%, gains for third straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 1.15%, rises for fifth straight session
-
For developing floating green ammonia projects
Larsen & Toubro announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to co-operate towards developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications with an aim to decarbonise the global economy. H2C has proven expertise in developing and integrating Power-to-X (PtX) projects based on affordable, often stranded, non-commercial renewable power. Under the terms of the MoU, L&T will become a partner for EPCIC of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.
H2C plans to build the P2XFloater hull at yards in Asia and L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules to produce Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, including Electrolysers, Nitrogen Generation plant, and Ammonia Synthesis unit. Installation of the topsides modules on the hull and its integration can be customised as per location preferences, i.e., can be carried out in India or in other geographies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU