Board of RSWM allots 2.35 cr rights equity shares

At meeting held on 13 January 2023The Board of RSWM at its meeting held on 13 January 2023 has approved the allotment of 2,35,50,842 rights equity shares at a price of Rs 100 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 90 per rights equity share).
Accordingly, pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 4,71,01,684 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.
