Kabra Extrusion Technik allots 15.08 lakh equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2022 quarter
Kabra Extrusiontechnik spurts after unit tiesup with Hero Electric for Lithium-ion batteries
Industrials stocks rise
Battrixx to electrify Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range
Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
On conversion of warrantsKabra Extrusion Technik has allotted 15,08,338 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each on conversion of warrants on 13 January 2023.
Post this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 16,04,13,840/- (3,20,82,768 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 16,79,55,530/- (3,35,91,106 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU