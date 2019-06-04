Remi Edelstahl Tubulars reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 139.40% to Rs 33.30 croreNet profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 139.40% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.13% to Rs 124.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.3013.91 139 124.5859.57 109 OPM %5.989.27 -5.984.58 - PBDT1.441.24 16 5.221.82 187 PBT0.20-0.02 LP 0.45-2.96 LP NP0.20-0.05 LP 0.12-1.94 LP
