Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 51.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 51.52% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.71% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.51% to Rs 108.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

