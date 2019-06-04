JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 51.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 42.61 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 51.52% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.71% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.51% to Rs 108.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.6136.92 15 108.24153.55 -30 OPM %2.823.11 -5.054.02 - PBDT0.850.69 23 2.763.56 -22 PBT0.430.50 -14 1.322.25 -41 NP0.500.33 52 1.071.46 -27

