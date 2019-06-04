Midas Infra Trade standalone net profit rises 58.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 116.53% to Rs 76.52 croreNet profit of Midas Infra Trade rose 58.76% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 116.53% to Rs 76.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.31% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 293.05% to Rs 158.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.5235.34 117 158.4440.31 293 OPM %3.284.50 -1.943.99 - PBDT2.501.83 37 2.931.93 52 PBT2.171.65 32 2.281.71 33 NP1.540.97 59 1.611.03 56
