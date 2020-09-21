JUST IN
Repco Home Finance announces revision in credit ratings from CARE

Repco Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company's loan facilities / non-convertible debentures as given below:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 8645 crore) - CARE AA-;Stable (Revised from CARE AA; Negative)

Non-convertible debentures II (Rs 320 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (Revised from CARE AA; Negative)

Non-convertible debentures III (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (Revised from CARE AA; Negative)

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 10:55 IST

