Reserve Money Grows By 5.7% So Far This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation rose 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 26.91 lakh crore as on August 14th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money grew by 0.50% on the week to Rs 32 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 22.4% on a year ago basis compared to 13.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 10% so far while the reserve money has increased by 5.7%.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:29 IST

