Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.98% to Rs 10.77 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities declined 14.86% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.7714.75 -27 OPM %7.4313.36 -PBDT1.122.25 -50 PBT0.892.02 -56 NP0.630.74 -15
