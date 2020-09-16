Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.98% to Rs 10.77 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 14.86% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.7714.75 -27 OPM %7.4313.36 -PBDT1.122.25 -50 PBT0.892.02 -56 NP0.630.74 -15

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

