Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.98% to Rs 10.77 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 14.86% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.7714.757.4313.361.122.250.892.020.630.74

