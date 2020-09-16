JUST IN
Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.69% to Rs 24.52 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 93.62% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.69% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.5228.41 -14 OPM %14.567.53 -PBDT2.901.88 54 PBT1.090.59 85 NP0.910.47 94

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:50 IST

