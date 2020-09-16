Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.69% to Rs 24.52 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 93.62% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.69% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.5228.4114.567.532.901.881.090.590.910.47

