Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Murudeshwar Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Murudeshwar Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 1.11 croreNet Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.110.80 39 OPM %-16.22-41.25 -PBDT-0.18-0.33 45 PBT-1.61-1.76 9 NP-1.61-1.76 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU