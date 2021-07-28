Resources Mobilized Through Corporate Bonds Surge 13.4% Compared To 5.2% For Bank Credit In FY21

According to a latest update from the SEBI, During the last financial year i.e. 2020-21 compared to the previous year, the resources mobilized through corporate bonds grew at 13.4% compared to 5.2% for bank credit.

Considering the actual resources mobilized during 2020-21, the amount raised by bond issuances was 36.4% more than the net incremental bank credit to the commercial sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)