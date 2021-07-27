India's Plastics Exports Soar Around 55% In June Quarter

-
-
India exported plastics worth US$1301 million in June 2021, up around 60% compared to June 2020.
India's plastics exports recorded a surge of 55% to $3417 million (cumulative value) during April-to-June 2021 as compared to $2211 million during April-June 2020, according to a latest update from the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL). India exported plastics worth $1301 million (up 60.4%) in June 2021 compared to USD 811 million in June 2020.
