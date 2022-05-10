India's Coal Production Rises By 29% In April 2022

According to the Ministry of Coal, the total coal production in India increased by 29% to 66.58 Million Ton (MT) from 51.62 MT in April,2022 as compared to April, 2021. During April, 2022, Coal India Ltd. (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) and Captive mines/Others registered a growth of 27.64%, 9.59% and 59.98% by producing 53.47 MT, 5.32 MT and 7.79 MT of coal respectively. The Power utilities coal dispatch has gone up by 18.15 % to 61.81 MT during April, 2022 as compared to 52.32 MT in April, 2020.

Fall in import prices of coal have been observed since the end of October last year. However, international prices are still at high level. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 9.26% last month as compared to April 2021 and growth of 2.25% as compared to Mar 2022. The overall power generation in April, 2022 has been 11.75% higher than the power generated in April, 2021 and 2.23% higher than power generated in Mar 2022.

