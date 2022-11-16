Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 61.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 12.50 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 61.35% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.509.7213.0440.431.834.241.624.081.433.70

