Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 61.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 12.50 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 61.35% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.509.72 29 OPM %13.0440.43 -PBDT1.834.24 -57 PBT1.624.08 -60 NP1.433.70 -61
