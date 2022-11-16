JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 61.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 12.50 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 61.35% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.509.72 29 OPM %13.0440.43 -PBDT1.834.24 -57 PBT1.624.08 -60 NP1.433.70 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU