Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.400.2280.0068.180.320.150.310.150.310.15

