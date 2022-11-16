JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.22 82 OPM %80.0068.18 -PBDT0.320.15 113 PBT0.310.15 107 NP0.310.15 107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU