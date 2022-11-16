Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 106.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2022 quarter
SBI Card spurts after Q1 PAT zooms 106% YoY to Rs 627 cr
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 106 cr
PVP Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 106.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Swati Projects rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.22 82 OPM %80.0068.18 -PBDT0.320.15 113 PBT0.310.15 107 NP0.310.15 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU