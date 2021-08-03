Rich Products selects TCS for supply chain transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has been enlisted by Rich Products to drive its end-to-end supply chain transformation, enhancing integrated planning and agility, and helping it meet changing customer demands.

Rich's supply chain supports the manufacturing of diverse food products, from cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers, and specialty toppings. Like other food companies, in the last decade it has witnessed significant changes, such as major shifts in products, consumption behavior, delivery channels, and the consumer experience. Adding to the challenges, the pandemic accelerated the need for agile and intelligent supply chains that enable companies to use ecosystem data and insights to make more informed plans and better decisions.

TCS will help Rich's deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data.

Using AI/ML-based data analysis and a digital twin foundation, the intelligent platform will autonomously predict issues, risks, and opportunities. Rich's will use these data-driven insights to increase its agility and accuracy in decision making while efficiently addressing business disruptions, transportation management and changes in consumer demand.

In addition, TCS will establish scalable integrations between Rich's current technology landscape and the new platform to ensure end-to-end planning-to-execution visibility and orchestration. Unifying customer-, supplier-, and internal manufacturing-centric systems will provide insights that will help Rich's associates develop investment scenarios and make informed decisions, enhancing their competitive edge in the highly volatile food business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)