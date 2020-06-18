Rico Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 281.41 croreNet loss of Rico Auto Industries reported to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 281.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.00% to Rs 16.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 1192.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1195.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales281.41282.75 0 1192.731195.89 0 OPM %3.506.84 -6.089.53 - PBDT12.0219.68 -39 78.82119.39 -34 PBT-3.378.59 PL 18.8675.56 -75 NP-4.825.71 PL 16.5848.76 -66
