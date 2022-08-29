Jio Platforms, Meta collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp

The collaboration will enable customers to browse the JioMart catalog, add products to cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp.

Meta and Jio Platforms today (29 August) announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart's entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase - all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India's digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said, Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) and the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed among the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.

Jio Platforms Limited (Jio), a subsidiary of RIL, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

RIL reported 40.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,443 crore on 56.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,19,304 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

