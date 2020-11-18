DLF, IRCTC, LVB in focus

DLF has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category. The company achieved 93 Percentile overall score in Governance, Environment & Social Dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration.

IRCTC said that due to low occupancy levels resulting from Covid-19 pandemic, all departures of Tejas Trains are being canceled of Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express (82501/02) from 23rd November 2020 and Ahemdabad-Mumbai Tejas Express (82901/02) from 24th November 2020.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) will be in focus. The central government on Tuesday (17 November 2020) placed cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under moratorium for a period of one month and restricted withdrawals at Rs 25,000 for depositors. Further, RBI has invited comments on its draft merger scheme between LVB and with DBS Bank India Ltd. (DBIL). DBIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank, which in turn is a subsidiary of Asia's leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings. It has been issued a banking license to operate as banking company on 4 October 2018.

Shares of Just Dial and Indiamart Intermesh will be in focus following media reports regarding investigation order by Delhi High Court order pertaining to alleged data theft by Just Dial. In response to media reports, Just Dial said it is pursuing all legal remedies in the Court to counter / address absolutely baseless and frivolous allegations filed by Indiamart Intermesh pertaining to launch of its proposed B2B project - JD Mart.

IIFL Securities said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 20 November 2020, to consider proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

